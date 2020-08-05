Joseph "Joe" Francis Mock James Island - Joseph "Joe" Francis Mock, 84, of James Island, South Carolina, husband of the late Paula Forest Mock, entered into eternal rest Monday, August 3, 2020. A memorial service will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 at 5:30 pm at his son, Chris' home in Meggett. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Joe was born March 27, 1936 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Joseph Jasper Mock and the late Lucille Laura Wicket Mock. He retired from South Carolina Electric and Gas Company as a service representative. He is survived by two sons, Christopher Mock (Lisa) of Meggett, SC and Thomas G. Mock (Gina) of Johns Island, SC; daughter-in-law, Karen Mock; two brothers, William Mock (Sylvia) and Robert Mock (Donna); one sister, Barbara Harley (Duke); six grandchildren, Jennifer Drum (Beaufort), Christan Richardson (Pierce), Frances Mock (Jaime Reindollar), Alexis Mock (Jacob Elsey), Joseph Mock III (Hannah) and Laura Mock; four great-grandchildren, Sally Drum, David Richardson, Deveaux Drum and Lillian Richardson. He was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Mock, Jr. and sister, Ann McGuire. Memorials may be made to Crossroads Community Church of James Island, 1760 Bee Balm Road, Johns Island, SC 29455 www.cccji.com
