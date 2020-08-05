1/
Joseph Francis "Joe" Mock
1936 - 2020
Joseph "Joe" Francis Mock James Island - Joseph "Joe" Francis Mock, 84, of James Island, South Carolina, husband of the late Paula Forest Mock, entered into eternal rest Monday, August 3, 2020. A memorial service will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 at 5:30 pm at his son, Chris' home in Meggett. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Joe was born March 27, 1936 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Joseph Jasper Mock and the late Lucille Laura Wicket Mock. He retired from South Carolina Electric and Gas Company as a service representative. He is survived by two sons, Christopher Mock (Lisa) of Meggett, SC and Thomas G. Mock (Gina) of Johns Island, SC; daughter-in-law, Karen Mock; two brothers, William Mock (Sylvia) and Robert Mock (Donna); one sister, Barbara Harley (Duke); six grandchildren, Jennifer Drum (Beaufort), Christan Richardson (Pierce), Frances Mock (Jaime Reindollar), Alexis Mock (Jacob Elsey), Joseph Mock III (Hannah) and Laura Mock; four great-grandchildren, Sally Drum, David Richardson, Deveaux Drum and Lillian Richardson. He was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Mock, Jr. and sister, Ann McGuire. Memorials may be made to Crossroads Community Church of James Island, 1760 Bee Balm Road, Johns Island, SC 29455 www.cccji.com. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
August 5, 2020
So very sorry for the loss of your father in law Gina. Sending prayers up for you and your family. May God comfort, and give you all strength through this difficult time.
Tanika Smalls-Whaley
Friend
August 5, 2020
Condolences to all the family.
Louise Eckenrod
Family Friend
August 5, 2020
Mr joe I know you are at peace and are with your wife and son. I remember the good old days in the neighborhood when life was so much simpler then.mr Joe helped coach our little league football team for joe and I. Had many good times at there house.he was a kind easy going man . Rest In Peace sir. My deepest condolences for Tommy,Chris , Gina, Lexe and family.
Chuck Weatherford
Family Friend
