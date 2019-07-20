Joseph Gantt Ferguson, Sr. PT. CLEAR, AL - Joseph Gantt Ferguson, Sr., age 97, peacefully passed from life to life at his home in Pt. Clear, Alabama on Sunday, October 21, 2018. He was born May 26, 1921, in Charleston, West Virginia, and was raised in Richmond, VA. In 1942, upon receiving a degree in Chemical Engineering from Clemson, he served as LT CMDR in the U. S. Navy in the Pacific, during WWII. After the war, he returned to South Carolina and began his lifelong career with International Paper. In 1948, he married Margaret Cecile Whaley of Rockville, SC. His job later led them to Mobile, Alabama, where he was the Director of Research at International Paper's Erling Riis Research Lab until his retirement. He enjoyed sailing on "Waltzing Matilda" and summer vacations with his family at Pawley's Island, SC. Joe was predeceased by his wife, Margaret Whaley Ferguson, his parents Ernest Pendleton Ferguson and Evelyn Gantt Ferguson, and his brothers, Ernest Ferguson, Jr. and Richard Ferguson. He is survived by his son, Joseph Gantt Ferguson, Jr. (Brenda), his grandchildren, Margaret Ferguson and Joseph Ferguson III and wife of 34 years, Sarah Ferguson. A memorial service was held Friday, November 2, 2018, at St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church in Robertsdale, AL. The interment of ashes will be Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 10:00 at St. John's Parish, John's Island, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 21, 2019