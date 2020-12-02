Joseph Ginn Roswell, GA - Joseph Wheeler (Jay) Ginn, Jr. entered into eternal rest on November 26, 2020. Jay was 94 years old, born in Varnville, S.C. on April 20, 1926, the son of the late Joseph Wheeler Ginn and Bernice Mixson Ginn. Jay graduated from Clemson University and he would usually be seen wearing his Clemson shirt, hat, and ring even up until his death. He retired from the South Carolina Highway Department. Known as "Pappy" to his family, he was an avid hunter and outdoorsman and he loved to spend time in the woods with his family and friends. He was known for his wit and could be counted on for a joke or teasing comments. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served in the Pacific Theater in World War II. He was also a devout Christian and taught bible study classes to residents of retirement homes after his own retirement. Predeceasing Jay was his wife of 49 years, Anne T. Ginn, his parents, his daughter, Catherine Ginn Berg and his sister, Juanita Ginn Schutt. Jay is survived by his loving wife, Eileen Sheehan Ginn, his children, Virginia G. McCarter (Matt) and Joseph W. Ginn, III (Ann), his grandchildren, Elizabeth G. Smith (Elsen), Jennifer K. Ginn and Alfred J. Willard and five great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Isabelle, Grace, Hannah and Ronen Smith, step-children, Neil Sheehan, Rory Sheehan, Sean Sheehan (Sheree), Eileen Layton (John) and Alison S. Caruso (Glen) and nine step-grandchildren and a step-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive family and friends on December 7, 2020 from 10:30am until 11:30am at Church of the Nativity, 1061 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412, with a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated in the church at 11:30am with burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery on James Island. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Church of the Nativity Building Fund, 1061 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation, 347 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412.
