Our Loving Memory Of JOSEPH H. GADSDEN, III April 17, 1945 ~ August 1, 2009 Dear Daddy, 10 long years has passed since you departed from us. You left a void in our hearts that will never be filled. We all have a special bond with you that will never be broken. Though you are not here with us physically your legacy, love, and values lives on through us. Your warm presence is always near us. The memories we have of your warm smile and laughter gives us reassurance that "Daddy's Okay"!! We love you and miss you!! Sincerely, your daughters LaDon, Quanetta, and Brittany Clark; Grandchildren DeIdre, Caleb, and Morgan Clark, Companion Annette Clark.



