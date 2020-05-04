Joseph H. Green NEWARK, NJ - Joseph H. Green 73, entered into eternal rest on April 30, 2020, former US Postal Service worker. He was the dear husband of Latricia Green; loving father of Ivy Green-Blue (Richard) and Jorelle Green; fond brother of Carrie Mae Grant, Deloris Rosendary (Joe), Gloria Brown, and Anna Smalls (Donzle); cherished grandfather of Latrelle, Camille and Richelle Blue and Jalynne Smith; brother-in-law of Roberta Weathers, Greenville, SC, Willamae Brown, Bronx, NY, Rev. Rosalind Weathers, Charleston, SC, Rev. Angelo Weathers, Charleston, SC, Anthony Weathers (Julia), Omaha, NB, Louis Weathers (Consuela), Charleston, SC; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. All services will be private and are in the loving care of the James E. Churchman Jr. Funeral Home of Newark NJ. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 4 to May 5, 2020.