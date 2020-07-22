Joseph Hatton Magill, Jr. APPLING, GA - Joseph (Joe) Hatton Magill, Jr. entered into eternal rest at his home in Appling, Ga on July 20, 2020. Born on September 4, 1970 in Charleston, SC, Joseph was the son of Cheryl Lemken Magill and the late Joseph (Joe) Hatton Magill, Sr, of Charleston SC. He graduated from USC Coastal Carolina with a BS Degree in Computer Science and retired after working as a Computer Engineer. Joe loved living in his lake community and serving in the ministries of his church. You would often see him on his boat, on the lake with his three Doberman companions that he dearly loved. He is survived by his children, Trey and Avery Magill of Martinez, Ga, his sister, Stephanie McGillicuddy and nephew, Connor, his niece, Madison Gatlin (Chris) and great- nephew Isaac James, aunts, Monte Lemken Jacques (Roy, Sr.) and Debbie Lemken Doscher (Johnny) of Charleston SC and many cousins. His Celebration of Life Service will be held at his beloved Genesis Church 470 Furys Ferry Road Martinez, Ga at 11:00 AM on Saturday July 25, 2020 by his Pastor and friend, Chris Miller. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his church's building fund, the American Heart Association
or the American Cancer Society
. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez GA 30907 706-863-6747 please sign the online guestbook at www.tlkingfh.com
