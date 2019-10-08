Joseph Heckelman Charleston - Joseph Heckelman, 87, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Elaine Friedman Heckelman, entered into eternal rest Monday, October 7, 2019. His funeral service will be held at the gravesite, Thursday, October 10, 2019 in Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Cemetery, Huguenin Avenue at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements by J Henry Stuhr Inc. Downtown Chapel. Joseph was born May 22, 1932 in Brooklyn, New York, son of the late Isaac Heckelman and Sophie Barnett Heckelman. He was the author of 'The First Jews in the New World' as well as being an accomplished pianist and veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Congregation and retired as a physicist with the Department of the Navy. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Elaine Heckelman of Charleston, SC; daughter, Leah Marcus (Kevin) of Passaic, NJ; son, Jay Heckelman of Surf City, NC; sister, Judy Lax of Summit, NJ; twelve grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to a . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 9, 2019