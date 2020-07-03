1/
Joseph Henry Bivens
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Henry Bivens Summerville - Joseph Henry Bivens, 92 of Summerville, husband of the late Margaret "Peggy" Harrell Bivens, passed away on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at the Village of Summerville. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Ravenel, SC, near his family home. Joseph was born on June 19, 1928 in Ravenel, SC, son of the late Thomas William and Catherine Muckenfuss Bivens. He was a member of Summerville Presbyterian Church, and in the insurance business for most of his life. Joseph will be fondly remembered for his sense of humor, love of family, enjoyment of life, and gracious nature. He will be greatly missed by: two daughters: Ann Elizabeth Bivens of Charleston and Catherine Bivens Evans (George) of Robbinsville, NC; four grandchildren: Joseph B Evans (Sara), Elizabeth Michelle Evans, William Eric Slaughter and Justin William Evans; two great-grandchildren: Lily Evans and Cecelia Evans; many dearly loved nieces and nephews. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved