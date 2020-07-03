Joseph Henry Bivens Summerville - Joseph Henry Bivens, 92 of Summerville, husband of the late Margaret "Peggy" Harrell Bivens, passed away on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at the Village of Summerville. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Ravenel, SC, near his family home. Joseph was born on June 19, 1928 in Ravenel, SC, son of the late Thomas William and Catherine Muckenfuss Bivens. He was a member of Summerville Presbyterian Church, and in the insurance business for most of his life. Joseph will be fondly remembered for his sense of humor, love of family, enjoyment of life, and gracious nature. He will be greatly missed by: two daughters: Ann Elizabeth Bivens of Charleston and Catherine Bivens Evans (George) of Robbinsville, NC; four grandchildren: Joseph B Evans (Sara), Elizabeth Michelle Evans, William Eric Slaughter and Justin William Evans; two great-grandchildren: Lily Evans and Cecelia Evans; many dearly loved nieces and nephews. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com
. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston