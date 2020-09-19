Joseph Hughes Summerville - Joseph C. Hughes, 81, Retired Law Enforcement Officer, of Summerville, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020. A private Celebration of Life will be held at his home in Summerville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Parkinson's Foundation,Parkinson.org. Joseph was born on March 17, 1939 in Dayton, Pennsylvania. He was the son of the late Marvin L. and Viola Hughes. He proudly served his country, retiring from the United States Navy, as well as his community, retiring as a police officer in South Carolina. Joseph was an avid outdoorsman. He is survived by his son, Matthew Hughes (Cindy); daughters, Emily Cullinan (Shawn), Angela Grenadier (Bryan) and Tina Pearson (Jamie); brothers, Nevin Hughes, Guy Hughes (Marlene), John Hughes (Irene) and Ted Hughes (Patsy); his sister, Jackie Dalton (Arley), 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Kristie Hughes and his sister, Artemisia Tyrell. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston