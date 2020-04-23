|
Joseph "Bugie" Irvine Hoffman Hutchinson LUBBOCK, TX - Mr. Joseph "Buggie" Irvine Hoffman Hutchinson, 73, of Lubbock, TX, departed this life on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. His Military Interment was April 1, 2020, Resthaven Memorial, Lubbock, TX. Joseph was born on April 2, 1946, to the late Isaac M. Hutchinson, Sr. and Anna V. Edwards Hutchinson in Charleston, SC. He was preceded in death by two siblings, Marva L. Hutchinson and Baby Hutchinson. Joseph was educated in the schools of Charleston County; grades 1 through 7 at Lincolnville Elementary School and grades 8 through 12 at Bonds-Wilson High School where he also drove a school bus. In addition, Joseph attended Wesley United Methodist Church, Ladson, SC, where he was an active member and participated in Sunday School regularly. He professed hope in Christ at an early age. After graduation from high school, he attended higher education at Tuskegee Institute, Tuskegee, AL. He then enlisted in the Untied States Air Force and served twenty-three years retiring as a Master Sergeant. He was also a 33rd Degree Mason. Joseph's pastime hobbies were detailing cars, fishing; and like his father, he inherited his carpentry skills. On April 19, 1980, Joseph married Nora Stovall. They became members of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. Cherishing his precious memories are his loving wife, Nora S. Hutchinson; daughter, Desiree Hutchinson; two sons, Vance and Viscent Hutchinson. He also leaves nine siblings; Edward R. Hutchinson (Sylvia - deceased), Big Stone Gap, VA; Isaac M. Hutchinson, Jr. (Nadia), Summerville, SC; Corbett Hutchinson, Portsmouth, VA; Anna V. Ellison, Orlando, FL; Marvin E. Hutchinson, Ladson, SC; Yolanda V. Boller (Carl), Summerville, SC; Yvonne V. Davidson (Alvin), Columbia, SC; Itaski M. Jenkins (Ronald), Charleston, SC; and Maureen L. Hutchinson, Summerville, SC; and his mother-in-law, Iretha Stovall; brother-in-law, Nathaniel Stovall, Cotton Plant, AK; sister-in-law, Dorothy Stovall, Lubbock, TX; a special friend, RD "Curly Top"; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to the Coronavirus, most family members were not in attendance to his funeral. However, a memorial is pending, when it is safe to gather. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 24, 2020