Joseph Jenkins Gilchrist Charleston - Joseph Jenkins Gilchrist, 66, husband of Marion Thomas Gilchrist, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, August 7, 2019. The relatives and friends of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph J. Gilchrist are invited to attend his Funeral Service at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at St. Michael's Church. Interment will be at Magnolia Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Carolina Yacht Club. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Joe was born November 26, 1952, in Richmond, Virginia, a son of the late Frances Jenkins Gilchrist and Charles Pierson Gilchrist. Hewas raised in Tappahannock, VA and moved to Charleston in 1976. He was a graduate of Episcopal High School where among his successes there the highlight had to be his winning a pie eating contest his first year- he loved to tell that story. He then went on to take his degree from the University of Virginia. There he was a member of the St. Anthony Hall and the Eli Bananas where he rose to the position of Green Banana, which simply meant he got to pick the crazy robes that the members wore in this group of what was said to be the wildest of the wild. His days at UVA were some of his best and the friendships he made there filled his heart and life. This same sentiment can be said for the many clubs and societies he was a member of in Charleston...it was always about the people for Joe. He treated everyone he met with respect and enjoyed friendships from every walk of life. Joe was a financial advisor for over 39 years. He was a partner at JC Bradford and Company and later a managing director at Raymond-James, Inc. The true love of his life was his family and his only regret was that he didn't have more time with his children and grandchildren. Joe often repeated the words of Lou Gehrig saying "I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the earth.", when in reality we were the lucky ones for having him in our lives.Joe is survived by his wife, Marion T. Gilchrist; four children: Cowles G Whitley (Josh), Ellen M. Gilchrist, Jack T. Gilchrist and J. Reid Gilchrist and three wonderful grandchildren, all of Charleston SC; brother, Chuck Gilchrist (Linda) of Tappahannock, VA; niece, Stewart G. Jones (Crawford) of Birmingham AL; nephews, Cappy Gilchrist (Blair) of Richmond, VA and Harrison Gilchrist of Charleston and a multitude of young people who lovingly referred to him as "Uncle Joe" as well as many loving friends and his precious pup, Edna who never left his side.In lieu of flowers, please honor Joe's memory by making a donation to UF College of Medicine to support Prader-Willi Syndrome Research. Gifts may be mailed to UF Health Office of Development, P.O. Box 100386, Gainesville, FL 32610 or online at https://www.uff.ufl.edu/giving-opportunities/018231-prader-willi-syndrome-research-fund/. *Please indicate on your gift that it is directed to Fund 018231 and that it is in Joe Gilchrist's memory." Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 9, 2019