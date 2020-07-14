Joseph Schlechta Charleston - Joseph John Schlechta, 80, of Charleston, SC, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020. Born on December 17, 1939, in St. Louis, MO, Joseph was the son of the late Joseph Schlechta and Vera Hopkins Schlechta. Joe was in the US Navy for 20 years, and continued serving his country for another 28 years at SPAWAR. He was often described by those who knew him as "the sweetest man you'd ever meet". Joe was very family-oriented and adored his boys and grandkids. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, PaPa and soon-to-be great-grandfather. Joe was preceded in death by his wife of 29 years, Kathy Schlechta and the mother of his two sons, Cecilia Seabrook Schlechta. He will be greatly missed by many, and is survived by his children, Joseph Schlechta, Jr. (Leigh) and Clark Schlechta; four grandchildren: Clark Schlechta, II, Kristen Patterson (AJ), Sadie Schlechta and Parker Schlechta; and one great-grandson and is expecting a second great-grandson in September. He is also survived by several of his siblings. The family will receive friends for a memorial gathering from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Friday, July 17, 2020, at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 2501 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston, SC 29414. Memorial contributions in Joseph`s memory may be sent to Pet Helpers, 1447 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com
