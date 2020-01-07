|
Commander Joseph L. Bull, III Georgetown, SC - Commander Joseph L. Bull, age 88, died on Monday, January 6, 2020, in Georgetown, South Carolina. Commander Bull was born September 21, 1931 in Georgetown. He was the son of the late Commander Joseph L. Bull, Jr. and the late Emily Frances Bailey Bull. Commander Bull was a graduate of Winyah High School and the University of South Carolina and held graduate degrees from George Washington University and The Citadel. Commander Bull was a communicant and member of Prince George Winyah Church, where he served on the vestry and was a caretaker of Prince Frederick Church Chapel on Plantersville. He was a member and Past Commander of American Legion Post 114 and a member and past president of the Winyah Indigo Society. Commander Bull graduated for the University of South Carolina and was commissioned an Ensign in the United States Navy in 1953. During his 24-year career in the Navy, he served on surface ships and various staff shore assignments. He was a Deep-Sea Diving Officer and commanded the USS Petrel (ASR-14) and the USS Tang (SS-563). Upon retirement from the Navy in 1976, he was certified as a Naval Science Instructor in the Navy Junior ROTC program and taught in Newport News, VA, and Summerville, SC and returned to Georgetown to commission a new unit at Georgetown High School, where he remained until 1996 completing a teaching career of almost twenty years. He remained active in various civic, religious and business activities until his death. He is survived by: his wife, Katherine Lucas Bull; daughters, Emily Williams (John) and Conyers Bull of Mount Pleasant; sister, Joy Ann Sasser and brother, Clayton Bull (Connie) of Georgetown; and numerous nieces, nephews and semi-adopted adult stepchildren, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. The funeral will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at three o'clock at Prince George Winyah Church in Georgetown. Inurnment with Military Rites will follow in the churchyard. A reception will immediately follow the inurnment in the Church Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to "The Preservation Trust for Historic Prince George Winyah Church", PO Box 624, Georgetown, SC 29442 or to and organization of one's choice. Sign a guest book at www.mayerfuneralhome.com. The Georgetown Chapel of Mayer Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 8, 2020