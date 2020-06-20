Joseph L. Deas
Joseph L. Deas N. Charleston - Mr. Joseph L. Deas, 81, of North Charleston, SC, a U.S. Army veteran and retired social worker for New York City Human Resources Administration, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. The relatives and friends of Mr. Joseph L. Deas are invited to attend his Graveside Service 12:00 PM, Monday, June 22, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 2915 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 4:00 PM-6:00 PM at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 2416 Meeting Street Road, North Charleston, SC. Joseph L. Deas was born to the late David and Osceola Deas in Charleston, SC. He leaves to cherish his memories: his devoted and loving wife, Edith P. Deas; daughter, Tyeisha N. Deas; son, Jabari K. Deas (Shanitra); brother, Henry Clay; four grandchildren, Omari Deas-Gilliard, Zamoni Lowery, Jabari K. Deas, Jr., and David J. Deas; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, all are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Deas Family Scholarship Fund at Mount Olive Baptist Church, PO Box 70945, North Charleston, SC 29405. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston



Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
