Joseph L. Heyward Charleston - Entered into eternal on Saturday, May 9, 2020, Mr. Joseph L. Heyward. Residence: 1411 Fairfield Ave, Charleston SC 29407. Mr. Heyward is the beloved father of Mrs. Tawanna F. Sanders (George), and Ms. Latia Coleman; brother of Ms. Brenda Everett and Mr. Jerome Everett. He was 56 years old. Condolences may be sent to the funeral home at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M, Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 12 to May 13, 2020.