Joseph M Horst Isle of Palms - Joseph Horst was born in South Bend , Indiana, son of the late Gilbert and Mary Horst. He was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati. He began his business career in hotel management with Anderson Hotels in Ohio. After several years he came to Charleston to manage the Charleston Inn, and decided to stay in Charleston and start his own business. Joe created and owned Dino's restaurants throughout the Charleston area. Joe was a devoted husband to Janice for 42 years, he was a sailing and running enthusiast and a real lover of animals, especially of German Shepherds. In addition to sailing in the Worrell 1000 and running for 49 years, he found time to volunteer and was named MUSC Volunteer of the Year in 2000-2001 . He was a member of the Medical University of SC Institutional Review Board for Human Research for several years. Joe was a member of Stella Maris Catholic Church, Sullivan's Island, SC and loved working with the Men's Club, particularly the Spaghetti Supper. He is survived by his wife Janice, brother Terry and wife Janet Horst, sister Mary Anne Horst and nephews Jeffrey Horst and Jim Bell. He was preceded by his brother Gilbert"Biddie" Horst. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM, on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Stella Maris Catholic Church, 1204 Middle St, Sullivan's Island, SC 29482. Acknowledgements may be made to the German Shepherd Dog Club of Charleston, 1578 Boone Hall Rd. Charleston, SC 29407 or Feral Cat Care of Mt. Pleasant, PO Box 1014, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29465. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted to www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Mt Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Road Mt Pleasant, South Carolina, 29464, 843-884-3833. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 9, 2019