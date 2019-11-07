Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Joseph McPherson, Jr. Summerville - The relatives and friends of Mr. Joseph McPherson, Jr. are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Calvary African Methodist Episcopal Church, 8321 Pine Landing Road, Edisto Island, SC. Interment with Military Honors - Calvary African Methodist Episcopal Church, Edisto Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. McPherson is survived by his wife, Blondell McPherson; his father, Joseph McPherson Sr.; daughters, Jeneen McPherson, Shawnise Oliver (Rev. Edward, Jr.) and Kariston McPherson; siblings, Daisy McPherson, Dorothy (James) Ladson, Sr., Deborah (Robert, Sr.) Crawford, Lawrence McPherson, Catherine McPherson and Anthony McPherson; grandchildren, Marcus McPherson, Aaron Oliver, Kyla Oliver, Joshua Oliver and Ava Bellamy; one great-granddaughter, A'mya Wright, five stepchildren, Walter (Catherine) Miles, Alton (Erma) Miles, Sharon Gadsden, Jonas (Roberta) Gadsden and Brandon (Clarice) Gadsden; sisters and brothers-in-law,Deloris (William) Simmons, Shirley Gadsden and Kenneth Miles; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 8, 2019
