Joseph Melvin Clayton CHARLESTON - Joseph Melvin Clayton, 91, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Clara Herndon Clayton, entered into eternal rest Friday, November 1, 2019. The family will receive friends Sunday, November 3, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. where Masonic Rites will be held at 6:00 p.m. His Funeral Service will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 in The Church of the Good Shepherd, 1393 Miles Drive, Charleston at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Joseph was born April 26, 1928 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Lewis Melvin Clayton and Anna Axson Clayton. He was a graduate of Murray Vocational School. Joseph joined the U.S. Navy and served in the South Pacific during WWII. He retired as an electrical planner & estimator from the Charleston Naval Shipyard. Joe was a former Adjutant and Commander of American Legion Post #147 and also a former American Legion Baseball State Commissioner for many years. He was a Worshipful Master and secretary of Pythagorean Masonic Lodge #21. As a life member of St. John's Oakland later merging with The Church of the Good Shepherd, Joe was a Lay reader, Vestry member, Eucharistic Minister and choir member. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Clara Clayton of Charleston, SC; two daughters, Nancy Clayton Lefter (Phillip) of Charleston, SC and Linda Clayton McMillan (Jimmy) of West Columbia, SC; two grandchildren, Amanda McMillan, Joseph McMillan (Danielle) and great-granddaughter, Kensley Grace McMillan; cousin, Ann Burris Dawson and her son Kevin Dawson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant sister Margaret. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Angelic Home Care and Palladium Hospice for all of their services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Church of the Good Shepherd, 1393 Miles Drive, Charleston, SC 29407 or to American Legion Baseball, P.O. Box 1055, Indianapolis, IN 46206. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 3, 2019