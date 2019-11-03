Joseph Melvin Clayton Charleston - The Funeral Service for Joseph Melvin Clayton will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 in The Church of the Good Shepherd, 1393 Miles Drive, Charleston at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Church of the Good Shepherd, 1393 Miles Drive, Charleston, SC 29407 or to American Legion Baseball, P.O. Box 1055, Indianapolis, IN 46206. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 4, 2019