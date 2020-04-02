|
|
Joseph Moorer Goose Creek - The relatives and friends of Mr. Joseph Nathaniel Moorer are invited to attend his Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Plantation Memorial Gardens, 3345 S. Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner, SC. A public viewing will be held Saturday from 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM at Truth and Fellowship Ministry The Impact Center, 3550 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston, SC. Mr. Moorer is survived by his children, Nathaniel Moorer, Karsen L. Moorer and Lecius L. Moorer; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 3, 2020