JOSEPH N. DOCTOR

JOSEPH N. DOCTOR In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of JOSEPH N.DOCTOR Who departed this life 9 years ago January 8, 1965 ~ March 2, 2011 Loving thoughts and silent tears have marked the passing of the years. Tears may dry and fade away but in our hearts you'll always stay. Although your soul is now at peace and free from care and pain, this world would seem like Heaven if we had you back again. Sadly missed by your parents, Deacon Henry and Evangelist Dorothy Doctor, Sisters, Brothers, Uncles, Aunts and a host of other Relatives and Friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 3, 2020
