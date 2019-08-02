In Loving Memory Of JOSEPH PAUL BAUKNIGHT January 25, 1979 ~ August 3, 2009 I little knew that morning God was going to call your name. In life I loved you dearly, In death I do the same. It broke my heart to loose you, you didn't go alone, for part of me went with you the day God called you home. You left me beautiful memories, Your love is still my guide, And though we cannot see you, You are always at my side. Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same, but as God calls us one by one the chain will link again. Joey... still missing you so very much, but we will see you again some day... Your Loving Family
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 3, 2019