Joseph Peterson Colony, Texas - The family of Mr. Joseph "JJ" Peterson announces his celebration of life service which held on Friday, July 12, 2019; 12:00 noon at Bethlehem Baptist Church 1945 Liberia Rd., Wadmalaw Island, SC 29487. Viewing for Mr. Peterson will be Thursday July 11, 2019 from 3 pm until 6 pm in chapel of Dickerson Mortuary, LLC., Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. "Joseph, JJ" is resting peacefully in the comfort and care of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC. "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718 - 0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 11, 2019