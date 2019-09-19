|
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Christ-St. Paul's Parish Churchyard
Joseph "Andy" Prentiss Anderson, Jr. Hollywood, SC - Joseph "Andy" Prentiss Anderson, Jr., 72, of Hollywood, South Carolina, husband of Rose Marie Anderson entered into eternal rest Wednesday, September 18, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 12:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Christ-St. Paul's Parish Churchyard, Yonges Island, SC. Andy was born April 27, 1947 in Walterboro, South Carolina, son of the late Joseph Prentiss Anderson, Sr., and Jacquelyn Jernigan Anderson. He was the owner of Anderson Well Drilling; a graduate of St. Paul's High School Class of 1965 and served in the US Coast Guard. He was a very active member of West Ashley Independent Baptist Church where he was an Elder and Assistant Treasurer. He was active in protecting our ground water and was a board member and past president of the South Carolina Ground Water Association and a board member of the South Atlantic Well Drillers Jubilee. He also served on the Meggett Planning Commission for many years. Andy was always involved with and loved his family. He is survived by his wife, Rose Marie Anderson of the residence; daughter, Jeanie Petin (Guillaume) of Hollywood, SC; son, Joseph P. "Jody" Anderson, III (Natalya) of Ravenel, SC; two grandchildren, Joseph P. "Seph" Anderson, IV, and Collin James Robert Anderson; two step-grandchildren, Igor Statsenko and Charlotte Petin; four sisters, Linda Allston (Mike) of Hollywood, SC, Marvia Corbin (Eddie) of Hollywood, SC, Jacquelyn Bruchi (Dick) of Gretna, LA and Ginger Anderson of Charleston, SC; mother-in-Law, Kathleen Fuller of Hollywood, SC; sister-in-law, Kay Grubbs of Hollywood, SC; brother-in-law, Jimmy Fuller (Cheryl) of Summerville, SC; special cousin, Caroline Jarvis of Simpsonville, SC; numerous nephews and nieces. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Roper St. Francis Hospice for the good care given to Andy during his illness. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church Cemetery Fund, 5034 Chapel Road, Hollywood, SC, 29449. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 20, 2019
