Deacon Joseph Richard Brown N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Deacon Joseph Richard Brown are invited to attend his Graveside Service 12:00 PM, Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Payne Memorial Gardens, 2 Grimball Road, James Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Deacon Brown is survived by his beloved wife, Brenda Champaigne Brown; two step-sons, Alvin Champaigne, Sr., and Touvaris (Toshiba) Champaigne, Sr.; special grandchildren, Kenyetta "Peaches" Champaigne, Touvaris Champaigne, Jr., Alvin Champaigne, Jr., Ciere "Missy" Champaigne, and Tierra Bright; one adopted daughter, Charlotte DeBerry; adopted grandchildren, Micah Simmons and Torrence Perry; loving sister, Alma Brown; sisters-in-law, Brenda K. Brown, Susie C. Williams, Althea C. (James) Murray and Dorene (Winston, Sr.) Mazyck; brothers-in-law, Curtis Brown, Sr., Clifford Whaley, Sr., Thomas Champaigne, III, Bruce Champaigne, Sr., and Jonathan Champaigne; special nieces and nephews, Anita Brown, Vanessa Napper, Keith Minor, and Donald Lee (Antionette) Brown, Jr., and Donna (Leroy) Hainsworth; devoted friends, Rev. James & Myra Chamble, Rev. Clarence & Donna Cohen, Dea. Harold & Ethel Pinckney, Dea. Ronald & Linda Heyward Clement & Louise Medford, Thomas & Berthel Ward, Earl & Jessie Brown, John Glover, and Francis Edwards; special family friend, Ebony Shaw; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston