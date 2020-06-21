Rev. Joseph Robert Horn IV
Rev. Joseph Robert Horn IV RIDGELAND, SC - The Reverend Joseph Robert Horn, IV, 66, of Ridgeland, South Carolina, passed away on June 16, 2020 after a long illness. Robert was born on October 9, 1953 in Selma, Alabama, son of the Reverend Joseph Robert Horn III and Jean Haden Horn. He received his Bachelor's degree in English from the College of Charleston and his Master of Divinity degree from Virginia Theological Seminary. Robert served in numerous churches: St. Matthias Episcopal Church, Summerton, SC; Christ Episcopal Church, Savannah, GA; Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, Lafayette, LA; St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Foley, AL; Trinity Episcopal Church, Pinopolis, SC; St. James Episcopal Church, Charleston, SC; the Cathedral of St. Luke and St. Paul, Charleston, SC; Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Grahamville, SC; and numerous interim positions. Most recently, he was Priest in Charge at the Church of the Holy Apostles (Anglican) in Barnwell, SC. He also served as President of Victorious Ministry Through Christ and helped co-found 100 Fold Life Ministry with his wife Martha. His knowledgeable teaching and compassionate pastoral leadership will be sorely missed. He is survived by his daughter, Martha Legare Horn Bordeau (Francis) of Ridgeland, SC; granddaughter,Alexandra Legare Horn (the joy of his life); five siblings, Jean Horn Rock, Patricia Horn Ward (Michael), James Haden Horn, Anna Marie Horn Goad (William), and Susan Horn Barnhart (Scott); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, the Reverend Martha Holmes McGougan Horn, and son, Joseph Robert Horn V. Memorials may be made to Victorious Ministry Through Christ, Attn: Rev. William Westlund, P.O. Box 1804, Winter Park, FL 32792 or the Lamb institute at P.O Box 2557 Mount Pleasant, SC 29465. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. A Memorial service will be held in the fall of 2020. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

