Joseph Rohrbacher MT. PLEASANT - Joseph Rohrbacher, 76, of Mount Pleasant, passed away on Saturday September 14th. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Benedict Catholic Church on September 26 at 11am followed by interment at the columbarium on church grounds. In lieu of flowers donations may be given to East Cooper Community Outreach, where Joe volunteered, online at eccocharleston.org, or sent to ECCO, 1145 Six Mile Rd, Mt. Pleasant, SC, 29466. Joe is survived by his wife Judy, son Joseph, daughter Jessica, grandsons Liam and Kyle, daughters-in-law Sylvia and Julia, brother Thomas, sister -in- law Nancy, nieces Ann-Marie, Lorraine, and Tina, nephew Thomas, and extended Luongo family. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 23, 2019