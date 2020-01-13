|
Joseph Spell, Sr. Moncks Corner - Joseph Tillman Spell, Sr., 87, of Moncks Corner, SC, a retired fiberglass specialist at the Charleston Air Force Base, died Sunday morning at his residence.His funeral will be Thursday afternoon, January 16, 2020, in the Moncks Corner United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM Wednesday evening. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Hospice of Charleston, 4975 Lacross Rd., Ste. 200, N. Charleston, SC 29406, or to the Omar Shriner's Children's Fund, 176 Patriots Point, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464.Mr. Spell was born February 18, 1932, on Old Spell Road in a two story house in St. George, SC, a son of Joseph H. Spell and Matilda Westbury Spell. He was a member of the Moncks Corner United Methodist Church, and he served in the National Guard. Mr. Spell was a former playground director for both Hanahan and Goose Creek, and he was a member of Berkeley Lodge #269 AFM, the Scottish Rite, and the Omar Shrine Temple for more than 50 years. He was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and Past President of both the Berkeley Shrine Club and the Berkeley Wheelers. Mr. Spell was the widower of Patricia Thomas Spell to whom he was married for over 65 years. Surviving are, two sons, Joseph T. Spell, Jr., and his wife, Debbie, of Pimlico, and Thomas L. Spell and his wife, Molly, of Hanahan; two grandchildren, Margaret F. Spell and Olivia C. Spell both of Hanahan; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 14, 2020