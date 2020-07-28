1/
Joseph W. Wimberly Jr.
1940 - 2020
Joseph W Wimberly Jr Bowman, SC - Joseph W. Wimberly, Jr. 80, entered into eternal rest on July 26th, 2020. A Graveside Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM, Friday, July 31st, 2020 at Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery. Joseph was a graduate of Wofford College. After graduating Wofford, he attended Dental School in Virginia where he practiced dentistry in Pennsylvania and Georgia. Joseph was born on January 4, 1940 to the late Joseph W. and Eula Whetsell Wimberly. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, William E. "Gus" Wimberly. Survivors include his brother, Danny Wimberly ; sister-in-law, Nancy Wimberly, both of Bowman and numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, www.avingerfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Avinger Funeral Home - Holly Hill
2274 Eutaw Rd
Holly Hill, SC 29059
(803) 496-3434
