Joseph Walker CLEVELAND, OH - Joseph "Joey" Walker, 33, of Cleveland Ohio, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Joseph was born in Charleston South Carolina to the late Rosetta "Muffin" and Joseph Walker. He is the youngest sibling to Tonya Walker of Johns Island, SC and Stacey Walker of Cleveland Ohio. A memorial will be held in his honor on Saturday September 21, 2019 at Cedar Spring Baptist Church, 3463 Plow Ground Road, Johns Island, SC 29455 from 12pm to 3pm. Funeral Service/Cremation is being done by Corrigan Deighton Funeral Home 21900 Euclid Ave, Euclid, OH 44117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 19, 2019