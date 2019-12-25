|
Joseph "Fish" Ware N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Joseph "Fish" Ware those of his wife; Ruth Ann Ware; his children; Kenneth Ware, Janet Robinson; Ronnie Ware, Richard Ware, Cynthia(Anthony) Gayle, his siblings; James Ware; Robert Lee Ware; Leroy Ware; Eula Mae Simmons; Dorothy(James) Jones; Ruth Ellen Ladson; Benjamin Ware, Samuel Ware, Jerry(Eleanor) Ware; are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Services to be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 11AM at The Low Country Mortuary. An informal visitation will take place on Thursday, December 26, 2019 6PM-8PM at the mortuary. Interment will follow at the Riverview Memorial Park, North Charleston, South Carolina. family and friends may leave memorial messages at thelowcountrymortuary.com. The Low Country Mortuary 1852 E. Montague Ave, North Charleston, SC has been entrusted with final arrangements. Tel:(843)554-2117; Fax: (843)554-2119. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 26, 2019