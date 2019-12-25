Home

POWERED BY

Services
HILTON'S MORTUARY, INC
1852 E MONTAGUE AVE
North Charleston, SC 29405-5158
(843) 554-2117
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Low Country Mortuary
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
The Low Country Mortuary
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Ware
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph "Fish" Ware

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph "Fish" Ware Obituary
Joseph "Fish" Ware N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Joseph "Fish" Ware those of his wife; Ruth Ann Ware; his children; Kenneth Ware, Janet Robinson; Ronnie Ware, Richard Ware, Cynthia(Anthony) Gayle, his siblings; James Ware; Robert Lee Ware; Leroy Ware; Eula Mae Simmons; Dorothy(James) Jones; Ruth Ellen Ladson; Benjamin Ware, Samuel Ware, Jerry(Eleanor) Ware; are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Services to be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 11AM at The Low Country Mortuary. An informal visitation will take place on Thursday, December 26, 2019 6PM-8PM at the mortuary. Interment will follow at the Riverview Memorial Park, North Charleston, South Carolina. family and friends may leave memorial messages at thelowcountrymortuary.com. The Low Country Mortuary 1852 E. Montague Ave, North Charleston, SC has been entrusted with final arrangements. Tel:(843)554-2117; Fax: (843)554-2119. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -