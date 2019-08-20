Joseph Washington, Sr. COLUMBIA, SC - Joseph Washington, Sr., 85 of Columbia, SC formerly of Mount Pleasant (Snowden), SC Entered into eternal rest on Sunday August 18, 2019. He was born April 23, 1934, son of the late Julius and Mary Lee Frazier Washington. Joseph is survived by his children Barbara Ann White (Henry), Joseph, Jr. (Rhudine), Kathie W. Mitchell, Rose Marie Coakley and Kenneth (Carrie); sisters Beulah Pinckney and Rebecca Green, sister-in-law Isabel G. Brown (James), eighteen grandchildren, twenty-four great- grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends are invited to attend his funeral service on Thursday August 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Olive Branch A.M.E. Church 1734 Hwy. 17 North Mount Pleasant, SC interment Church Cemetery. Viewing will be held Wednesday August 21, 2019 at the funeral home from 3-8 p.m. There will be No Family Hour. Family and friends may visit at his son's house located 965 Long Point Road Mount Pleasant, SC Messages of condolences maybe sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 21, 2019