Joseph Wigfall, Jr. MT. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of the late Joseph Wigfall, Jr. are invited to attend his Home-Going Celebration, 11:00 AM, Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Washington United Methodist Church, 1816 Success Street, North Charleston, SC. Wake Service will be held 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the chapel. Interment- Beaufort National Cemetery, Beaufort, SC. He is survived by his children, Joseph Wigfall, III., and Dana Wigfall; mother, Anna Wigfall; grandchildren, Aricka and Addisyn Manigault; siblings, Lorraine Green (Irving), Tammie Washington, and Rodney Wigfall (Ertha); and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 22, 2019