Joseph Williams, Jr. James Island - The relatives and friends of Mr. Joseph "Have A Heart" Williams, Jr. are invited to attend his Graveside Service 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Payne Memorial Gardens, 2 Grimball Road, James Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Williams is survived by his children, Deacon Jesse (Marsha) Williams, Joseph (Betty) Williams, III, Benjamin (Cathy) Williams, Cleo Williams, Audry Williams, Bertha Mae (Ronald) Lucas, Laurie Ann (Isaac, III) Brown, Deacon George (Dale) Williams all of Charleston, SC, Rev. Pamela Rich of Jacksonville, FL, and Nathaniel Prioleau of Charleston, SC; two sisters, Lena Gilliard and Julia Scott; two stepsisters, Dorothy Williams and Susan Prioleau; one stepbrother, Leroy Brown; 27 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Samuel Aiken; and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
