Josephine Geathers McClellanville, SC - Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, January 11, 2020 Mrs. Josephine Snyder Geathers Residence: 624 Brailsford Rd., McClellanville, SC 29458. Mrs. Geathers is the wife of Mr. James Geathers; mother of Mrs. Betty Hazel, Mr. James Geathers, Jr. (Mary), Mr. Marvin Geathers (Angie), Mr. Michael Geathers (Dorese), and Mr. Kenneth Geathers (Bunny); and the sister of Pasty Geathers, Annie Mae Garrett, Marylee Brown, Sandra Ward, Apostle Samlee Snyder, Ben Snyder, Jr., and the late Mr. Rufus Snyder and Mrs. Ethel Simpson. Mrs. Geathers was 80 years old and a Housekeeper. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 15, 2020
