Josephine Smith Summerville - Josephine Thomas Smith, 84, wife of the late Ernest D. Smith, of Summerville, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020. The relatives and friends of Mrs. Josephine Smith are invited to attend her Funeral Service at 1:00 PM, Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Parks Funeral Home Chapel, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Entombment will follow at Summerville Cemetery Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Wednesday evening, September 16, 2020 at the funeral home. Josephine was born in Charleston, West Virginia on July 25, 1936. She was the daughter of Russell and Cora Thomas.