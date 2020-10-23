Josephine V. Watkins Johns Island- The relatives and friends of the late Ms. Josephine V. Watkins are all invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service, 11 AM, Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Lovely Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 670 Bear Swamp Road, Johns Island, SC. A viewing (walk-thru) will be held, Friday, October 23, 2020 at Walker's Mortuary Chapel from 3 PM to 7 PM, 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. Services of Comfort entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC. Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
