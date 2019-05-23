Josephine Walker N. Charleston - The family of Ms. Josephine Walker announces her celebration of life memorial service which will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 1:00PM at Ollie M. Dickerson Memorial Chapel 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC. Condolences may be sent to dickersonmortuary.net. Josephine is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 24, 2019