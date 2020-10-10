Joshua Aaron Campbell Hayes CHARLESTON - HAYES, Joshua "Josh" Aaron Campbell, age 44, of Charleston, SC, passed away peacefully and entered eternal rest after a long, valiant fight against cancer on Monday, September 28, 2020. Josh was born on July 22, 1976 in Tyrone, PA. Josh is survived by his loving wife and biggest fan, Jennifer Lee Winchester Hayes, of Charleston, SC; his mother, Deborah Susan Mogle Phillips, and his step-father, Kevin Dana Phillips, of Ladson, SC; his parents-in-law, Josie and Dan Winchester of Kernersville, NC; brothers, Christopher Michael Hayes of Charleston, SC, and Benjamin Wesley Hayes of Greer, SC; step-sister, Dana Maurie (Phillips) Sandoz (Thomas) of Hobe Sound, FL, and their children, C.J., Kevin Daniel, and Hollis Anne; stepbrother, Dr. K. Daniel Phillips (Melissa) of Rome, GA, and their children, Chandler Aylen and Carson William; brother-in-law, Mike Gray and his spouse, Louise, of Horseshoe Bay, TX; sister-in-law, Nikki Winchester, and her son, Evan, of Kernersville, NC; his aunt, Karin Mogle Orren, of Ft. Worth, TX, and children, Corrie Lynne Luckie (Rob), Jennifer Suzanne Witchen, Ashley Witchen, and Lindsay Renee Jenkins; his aunt, Betsy Mogle O'Connor (Tom) of Pittsford, NY, and son, Patrick Michael O'Connor; uncle Timothy Andrew Mogle (Karen) of Tyrone, PA, and daughters, Melissa Mogle Snyder (Aaron) and Dr. Rebecca Mogle Schulke (Matt). Josh also leaves many dear and life-long friends that he made in his lifetime and whom he cherished. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Byron E. Mogle and Betty L. (Waite) Mogle, who Josh adored and with whom he spent many happy hours throughout their lives; and uncle, Ray Brantley Orren. Josh was a 1994 graduate of Socastee High School, Myrtle Beach, SC; a 2000 graduate of the University of South Carolina with a B.S. double-degree in Economics and Finance; and he attended Campbell University School of Law, NC from August 2002 to May 2006. Josh was a superb athlete who excelled in soccer in high school and remained committed to physical fitness into adulthood. He participated in several competitive races and numerous mini-triathlons in which he excelled; and was an avid CrossFit athlete who loved the competitive experience, as well as the many close friends he made at CrossFit James Island. Josh made friends everywhere he went. Josh worked for Beach Realty Group as a licensed realtor and truly enjoyed working with clients for whom he could help find the home of their dreams or sell their home at the best price possible. He was dedicated and loyal to every client and always went the extra mile to help in any way he could. Josh was a loving and devoted husband, much-loved son and brother, and a truly loyal friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Several Celebration of Life memorial services will be held. The first will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Socastee United Methodist Church, Myrtle Beach, SC. The second will be Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Folly Beach, SC. The last service will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the Church of the Good Shepherd UMC in Tyrone, PA. Those desiring to make charitable donations may do so to the Colon Cancer Foundation as Josh became passionate about educating others on early detection and testing. Condolences and memorial messages may be written to the family or viewed at Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation & Burial Services, www.lowcountryfuneral.com
