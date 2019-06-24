Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Palmetto Cremation Society
5638 N. Rhett Avenue
North Charleston, SC 29406
843-722-2555
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Palmetto Cremation Society
5638 N. Rhett Avenue
North Charleston, SC 29406
Resources
Joshua Johann Weldin

Joshua Johann Weldin Obituary
Joshua Johann Weldin Summerville - Joshua Johann Weldin, 39, passed away on June 23rd, 2019. Josh was born in Oswego, NY. He later moved to South Carolina, where his family followed him. Josh was very likable and fun to be around. Josh was an avid sports fan who especially loved Redskins football, Syracuse Basketball, and Lacrosse. He was an excellent poker player that loved game nights and family get-togethers. Josh was a proud survivor of pancreatic cancer. He is survived by son Keegan; parents June and Bruce Weldin; brothers Jeremie Weldin (Joy) and Jarod Weldin (Kim); sister, Jonna Cook (Adam); former spouse Andrea Weldin. Josh is also survived by nieces Sophie Hollis, Lexi Cook, Laurel Cook and nephews Jayden Weldin and Jonavan Weldin. Josh is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Josh is loved and will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Palmetto Cremation Society, 5638 N. Rhett Ave. North Charleston, SC. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.palmettocs.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 25, 2019
