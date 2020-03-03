Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
2 Radcliffe St
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 722-3676
Resources
More Obituaries for Joshua Prioleau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joshua Prioleau


1990 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joshua Prioleau Obituary
Joshua Prioleau Johns Island - Mr. Joshua L. Prioleau entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Residence: 3323 Island Estate Dr., Johns Island, SC 29455. Mr. Prioleau is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Wesley and Patrice Prioleau, Sr.; devoted companion of Ms. Yareldin Esparza; the brother of Mr. Wesley Prioleau, Jr., and the grandson of Ms. Sandra P. Levine and Ms. Rosalee P. Brown. He was 29 years old and worked for New Core. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joshua's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
Download Now