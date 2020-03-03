|
Joshua Prioleau Johns Island - Mr. Joshua L. Prioleau entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Residence: 3323 Island Estate Dr., Johns Island, SC 29455. Mr. Prioleau is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Wesley and Patrice Prioleau, Sr.; devoted companion of Ms. Yareldin Esparza; the brother of Mr. Wesley Prioleau, Jr., and the grandson of Ms. Sandra P. Levine and Ms. Rosalee P. Brown. He was 29 years old and worked for New Core. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 4, 2020