Joshua Robinson, Jr. N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Joshua Robinson, Jr. are invited to attend his Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Monrovia Cemetery, 1597 Oceanic Street, Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Monday, July 20, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Robinson is survived by his parents, Demetria Smith and Joshua Robinson, Sr.; siblings, Jawan Smith, Sr., Alexcia Young, Fantasia Young, Davionna Wilson, David Wilson, Jr., Serenity Smith, Josheul Robinson and Joshir Robinson; grandparents, Shirley Smith, Angelo Jenkins, Vanessa Frayer, Kenneth Frayer and Ronald Reid; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
