Josi Hahn CHARLESTON - Josi had an eye for design and beauty. As a young woman, she had a career as a dress designer, and later she channeled her interest in fabric and fashion into decorating her homes. She made it look easy to pick and combine beautiful furniture and draperies, and she acquired an interesting collection of objets d'art, knick knacks, silk scarves, and artwork which she framed well. When the family moved to New York City in the 60's, she thoroughly enjoyed the museums and theatre. She made friends easily, expressed affection easily, and was a generous person, so her friends and family felt appreciated. She was good at almost everything she tried, including bridge and golf and pool, playing piano, needlepoint, and cooking. She had a good sense of humor, and she was fun to be with. She enjoyed interesting people and places, and she loved to travel with her husband with whom she went to Europe, Africa, and South America. Josi was born in Jackson, MO, and grew up in St. Louis, attending Washington University. She lost her only sibling in WWII but stayed close to her nephew. She doted on her only daughter, made sure she had a good education and encouraged her to have an interesting career. She also doted on her dogs who knew how lucky they were to be so well cared for. She had good judgment about what was important in life, and she enjoyed reading and talking about interesting things. We were lucky to have her in our lives.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 29, 2019