Josiah Richardson James Island - The relatives and friends of Mr. Josiah Richardson are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at St. James Presbyterian Church, USA, 1314 Secessionville Road, James Island, SC. Interment - St. James Memorial Gardens, James Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the church. Mr. Richardson is survived by his wife, Richardine Campbell Richardson; five children, Cary Richardson (Wilhelmenia), Maxine Johnson, Judy Aiken, Jonathan Richardson and Tonya L Richardson; 18 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Robert Richardson, Jr. (Carrie) and Leroy Richardson (Betty); four sisters, Maggie Bowman (Easterlin), Melvenia Prioleau (William, Jr.), Eleanor Forrest (Stephen) and Ella Mae Hunter (Arthur); and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 10, 2020