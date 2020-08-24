Joya Patrice Thompson Mt. Pleasant - Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 22, 2020, Ms. Joya Patrice Thompson. Residence: Mt. Pleasant, SC. Ms. Thompson is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Isaiah "Butch" and Barbara G. Thompson; the mother of Mr. Adrian Champagne, Jr., and Mr. Derrick McCrae, II; the sister of the late Mr. Eric G. Thompson; the niece of Mr. C. Rodney German and Mr. V. Rickey German (Jennifer); and the grandmother of Mr. Adrian J. Champagne, III. She was 48 years old and a Hospitality Manager. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com
Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659.
