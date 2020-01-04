|
|
Joyce Burdick Shokes Johns Island - Joyce Burdick Shokes, 79, of Johns Island, South Carolina, widow of Ernest Ray Shokes entered into eternal rest Wednesday, January 1, 2020. The family will receive friends Monday, January 6, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held Tuesday in Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Carolina Memorial Park, Rivers Avenue, North Charleston at 11:00 a.m. Joyce was born March 21, 1940 in Aitkin, Minnesota, daughter of the late Roy Burdick and Doris Guitare Burdick. She was a beautician until retiring after 40 years. She is survived by her son, Rocky Olson of Beach Island, SC; daughter,Vicky Lynn Olson of Fernandina Beach, FL, daughter, Geniene Olson of Summerville, SC; four grandchildren, Lyle, Bryan, Heather, Jessy; brothers and sisters. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Tracy Carol Wheeler. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 5, 2020