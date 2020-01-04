Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
View Map
Inurnment
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Carolina Memorial Park
7113 Rivers Avenue
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Shokes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Burdick Shokes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Burdick Shokes Obituary
Joyce Burdick Shokes Johns Island - Joyce Burdick Shokes, 79, of Johns Island, South Carolina, widow of Ernest Ray Shokes entered into eternal rest Wednesday, January 1, 2020. The family will receive friends Monday, January 6, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held Tuesday in Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Carolina Memorial Park, Rivers Avenue, North Charleston at 11:00 a.m. Joyce was born March 21, 1940 in Aitkin, Minnesota, daughter of the late Roy Burdick and Doris Guitare Burdick. She was a beautician until retiring after 40 years. She is survived by her son, Rocky Olson of Beach Island, SC; daughter,Vicky Lynn Olson of Fernandina Beach, FL, daughter, Geniene Olson of Summerville, SC; four grandchildren, Lyle, Bryan, Heather, Jessy; brothers and sisters. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Tracy Carol Wheeler. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -