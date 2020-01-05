Home

J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Inurnment
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Carolina Memorial Park
7113 Rivers Avenue
North Charleston, SC
Joyce Burdick Shokes


1940 - 2020
Joyce Burdick Shokes Obituary
Joyce Burdick Shokes Johns Island - The family of Joyce Burdick Shokes will receive friends Monday, January 6, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held Tuesday in Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Carolina Memorial Park, Rivers Avenue, North Charleston at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 6, 2020
