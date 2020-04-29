Home

Joyce Daniels CROSS, SC - In loving memory of Joyce Daniels, who joined our Lord on April 26, 2020. She was born to Shade and Vera Rogers on January 17, 1942. She was a happy homemaker and a member of Dor-Way & Salem Baptist Churches. She was known as Granny to all those who loved her. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Joseph Daniels, 4 children, 8 grandchildren & 9 great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at Carolina Memorial Friday May 1, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 30, 2020
