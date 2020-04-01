Home

Joyce E. Jensen Ladson - Joyce Elaine Ward Jensen, 85, of Ladson, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest March 30, 2020. Her Graveside Service will be private. A celebration of her life may be planned for a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Joyce was born July 18, 1934 in Rockville, Connecticut. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clifford O. Ward, Sr. and Celia E. Ward West and her brother, Alan R. Ward (Marilyn). She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 65 years, Duane C. Jensen, Sr; her son, Duane C. Jensen, Jr.; her daughter, Terry J. Waters (Herb), all of Ladson, SC; two grandsons, Duane C. Jensen III (Beth) of O'Fallon, IL and Chad G. Waters (Allison) of Boone, NC; two great-grandsons, Cooper D. and Charlie C. Jensen of O'Fallon, IL; one brother, Clifford O. Ward, Jr. (Vera) of Storrs, CT; three sisters, Beverly J. West (Roger) of Tolland, CT, Carol A. Pierce (Paul) of Willington, CT and Diane G. Trumbull (Calvin) of Bolton, CT; as well as many nieces and nephews. Joyce was once a firefighter with Caromi Fire Department; an EMT with Berkeley County EMS and a dispatcher with Charleston County EMS. Her passions were bingo and photography. She was also an awesome artist. In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. James United Methodist Church, 512 St. James Ave., Goose Creek, SC 29445. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 2, 2020
